Veteran point guard Fred VanVleet is leaving the Raptors, enticed by a monster three-year, $130-million deal from the Rockets.

Houston Rockets unveil two newest players: Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore

An undrafted player whom the Raptors signed in 2016, VanVleet has become a steady scorer and playmaker in his seven NBA seasons.

VanVleet — who famously uses the phrase "bet on yourself" to describe his career trajectory from undrafted player to NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors — will make about $525,000 per game over the next three seasons.

That nearly matches what he made as a rookie in Toronto, total — about $550,000.

He was last a free agent in the 2020 offseason and inked a four-year, $85 million deal as Toronto looked to build around him, budding forward Pascal Siakam and defensive-minded swingman OG Anunoby after stalwart guard Kyle Lowry left the team via free agency for Miami.

VanVleet has not disappointed since then, averaging 19.8 points, 4.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds over the past three seasons. He was an All-Star in 2021-22 and was one of 11 guards to average at least 19 ppg and 7.0 apg in 2022-23.

He was a vital part of the Raptors’ 2019 championship team, delivering several key performances in that run to the NBA title. In the Eastern Conference Finals, he scored 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting in a Game 5 win against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the Game 6 clincher on the road vs. Golden State in the NBA Finals, he had 22 points as he, Siakam and Kawhi Leonard powered Toronto to victory.

VanVleet ranks among the Raptors’ all-time leaders in points scored (eighth), assists (third), steals (fourth) and 3-pointers made and attempted (second in both categories).

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.