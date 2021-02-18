Expand / Collapse search
Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks game postponed

Houston Rockets
HOUSTON - The National Basketball Association announced on Thursday that it is postponing Houston's game on Friday.

The Rockets were scheduled to face the Dallas Mavericks at home.

The postponement comes after the government shutdown of Toyota Center because of the severe weather conditions, power outages, and water crisis in Houston.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date which has yet to be announced.

