Houston Dash announce 2024 NWSL regular season schedule

The National Women's Soccer League and the Houston Dash have announced their full 2024 regular season schedule.

The season will consist of 26 regular-season home and away games.

MORE HOUSTON DASH COVERAGE

The Dash will open the regular season on Saturday, March 16 on the road against North Carolina Courage.

The Dash will then return home to Shell Energy Stadium for the first time in 2024 for a rematch of last season's home opener on Saturday, March 23 against Racing Louisville FC at 7:30 p.m.

Here's the full schedule:

Saturday, March 16 - at NC Courage - 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 - vs. Racing Louisville FC - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 - at Bay FC - 9 p.m.

Friday, April 12 - vs. Washington Spirit - 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 - at Portland Thorns FC - 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 - at Utah Royals - 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5 - vs. Kansas City Current - 12 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8 - vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC - 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 12 - at Angel City FC - 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 17 - vs. Portland Thorns FC - 7 p.m.

Friday, May 24 - vs. NC Courage - 7 p.m.

Friday, June 7 - at Racing Louisville FC - 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 15 - vs. Angel City FC - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22 - vs. San Diego Wave FC - 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28 - at Kansas City Current - 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6 - at Chicago Red Stars - 12 p.m.

Friday, August 23 - vs. Orlando Pride - 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 - vs. Utah Royals - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 8 - at NJ/NY Gotham FC - 12 p.m.

Sunday, September 15 - at Washington Spirit - 12 p.m.

Saturday, September 21 - vs. Seattle Reign FC - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 28 - at Orlando Pride - 6;30 p.m.

Friday, October 4 - vs. Chicago Red Stars - 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 13 - at San Diego Wave FC - 7 p.m.

Friday, October 18 - at Seattle Reign FC - 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 - vs. Bay FC - 8:30 p.m.

The league will have a CBA-mandated league break from July 8 to 14. Upon completion of the mandatory break, the NWSL will break from league play from July 15 to August 18 while the Paris 2024 Olympics are staged.

As part of the league’s expanded playoff format, eight clubs will qualify for the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, which will now consist of four quarterfinal matches and eliminate byes to the semifinals. The quarterfinal round will take place the weekend of November 9-10 ahead of the semifinal round set for the weekend of November 16-17. The 2024 campaign will conclude with the NWSL Championship on November 23.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Fans can guarantee access to the best seats, prices and benefits for all Dash games by becoming a Season Member. Membership includes exclusive benefits such as concessions and merchandise discounts, behind-the-scenes access and year-round experiences. Annual memberships start as low as $238 per year.

Premium Season Memberships provide fans the most exclusive and top-level experience at Shell Energy Stadium, featuring all-inclusive food and beverage, premium-only stadium entrance and climate-controlled access. For more information, please click HERE.

Season Members have access to purchase additional seats for individual matches at preferred pricing. Fans can learn more about membership offerings HERE.

Individual-match tickets for all home matches will be available via SeatGeek, the club’s official ticket provider. Pricing varies by seat location and match, but tickets are available for as low as $12 while supplies last, making the Dash experience the one of the best values in Houston sports.