Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker reinstated from injured list

The Houston Astros have announced that outfielder Kyle Tucker was reinstated from the injured list.

King Tuck will return to the lineup tonight after being on the 60-day injured list.

The Astros will take on Arizona tonight at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 19: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros is congratulated in the dugout after a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Minute Maid Park on May 19, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Im Expand

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. with Framber Valdez taking the mound.

Welcome back, King Tuck!