Ahead of Friday's game, the Houston Astros have placed outfielder Kyle Tucker on the 10-day Injured List (IL) due to a right shin contusion, retroactive to June 4.

The team has announced that no counter-move will be made for the June 7 game.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 03: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros reacts after being hit by a pitch in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Minute Maid Park on June 03, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Houston Astros are set to face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled at 8:38 p.m. Central Time