Full Game 2 Breakdown: Astros fail to contain Nationals hitting in Game 2 of World Series; 12-3

The Houston Astros look to even the series against the Washington Nationals in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. Nationals player Juan Soto was the impact player who helped put his team in the lead during Game 1. Astros Pitcher Justin Verlander hopes to prevent a repeat of last night's hitting by the Washington Nationals.

You can find inning by inning updates below

Here's the starting line up for both teams:

Astros

1.) George Springer, CF

2.) Jose Altuve, 2B

3.) Michael Brantley, LF

4.) Alex Bregman, 3B

5.) Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6.) Yordan Alvarez, DH

7.) Carlos Correa, SS

8.) Robinson Chirinos, C

9.) Josh Reddick, RF

Pitcher: Justin Verlander

Nationals

1.) Trea Turner, SS

2.) Adam Eaton, RF

3.) Anthony Rendon, 3B

4.) Juan Soto, LF

5.) Howie Kendrick, DH

6.) Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B

7.) Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

8.) Kurt Suzuki, C

9.) Victor Robles, CF

Pitcher: Stephen Strasburg

Top of the 1st Inning:

Justin Verlander pitching.

Trea Turner got walked.

Adam Eaton hit a single to left field. Two men on base.

Anthony Rendon hit a double, allowing Turner and Eaton to score. Nationals are in the lead 2-0.

Juan Soto strikes out. 1 Out.

Howie Kendrick flies out. 2 Outs.

Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out, ending the top of the first inning.

Bottom of the 1st Inning:

Stephen Strasburg pitching.

George Springer strikes out. 1 Out.

Jose Altuve hits a double into left field. Altuve is tagged out at third base after a steal attempt. 2 Outs.

Michael Brantley hits a single to center field.

Alex Bregman hits a 2-run home run! Game is tied 2-2.

Yuli Gurriel is thrown out at first, ending the first inning.

Top of the 2nd Inning:

Justin Verlander pitching.

Ryan Zimmerman strikes out. 1 Out.

Kurt Suzuki hit a single.

Victor Robles strikes out. 2 Outs.

Trea Turner hit a pop fly to right field. It was caught.

Bottom of the 2nd Inning:

Stephen Strasburg pitching.

Yordan Alvarez got a hit toward right field. It was caught by Asdrubal Cabrera. 1 Out.

Carlos Correa strikes out. 2 Outs.

Robinson Chirinos strikes out, ending the second inning.

Top of the 3rd Inning:

Justin Verlander pitching.

Adam Eaton hits a fly into center field that is caught. 1 Out.

Anthony Rendon hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base. 2 Outs.

Juan Soto hits a double to right field.

Howie Kendrick flied out into right field, ending the top of the third inning.

Bottom of the 3rd Inning:

Stephen Strasburg pitching.

Josh Reddick strikes out. 1 Out.

George Springer hit a fly ball into center field that was caught. 2 Outs.

Jose Altuve hit a single.

Michael Brantley hits a single to right field. Altuve ran from first to third base.

Alex Bregman hits a groundball. Brantley is thrown out at second base, ending the 3rd inning.

Top of the 4th Inning:

Justin Verlander pitching.

Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out. 1 Out.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a ground ball that's stopped by Verlander. Zimmerman gets on base.

Kurt Suzuki hits a fly ball deep into left-center field. It's caught. 2 Outs.

Victor Robles hit a pop fly ball toward second base. It was caught, ending the top of the fourth inning.

Bottom of the 4th inning:

Stephen Strasburg pitching.

Yuli Gurriel strikes out.

Yordan Alvarez hits a single into right field.

Carlos Correa gets a hit and is thrown out at first base. Alvarez moves to second base. 2 Outs.

Robinson Chirinos strikes out, ending the fourth inning.

Top of the 5th Inning:

Justin Verlander pitching.

Trea Turner hits a single into right field.

Adam Eaton hits a ground ball to second. The Astros make a double play. Turner is out at second and Eaton is out at first. 2 Outs.

Anthoney Rendon gets walked by Verlander

Juan Soto hits a ground ball and is tagged out at first, ending the top of the fifth inning.

Bottom of the 5th Inning:

Stephen Strasburg pitching.

Josh Reddick hits a ground ball toward first base and was tagged out. 1 Out.

George Springer hit a ground ball and was tagged out at first base. 2 Outs.

Jose Altuve hits a ground ball that got by Turner. Altuve made it to first base.

Michael Brantley hits a fly ball deep into center that is caught, ending the fifth inning.

Top of the 6th inning:

Justin Verlander pitching.

Howie Kendrick hits it to right center field. It's caught. 1 Out.

Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out. 2 Outs

Ryan Zimmerman hit a ground ball toward third base and was thrown out at first base, ending the top of the sixth inning.

Bottom of the 6th inning:

Stephen Strasburg pitching.

Alex Bregman hit a ground ball and was thrown out at first base. 1 Out.

Yuli Gurriel hit a double toward left field along.

Yordan Alvarez gets walked. Astros have two players on base.

Carlos Correa hit a pop fly into center field that was caught. 2 Outs.

Kyle Tucker strikes out, ending the 6th inning.

Top of the 7th inning:

Justin Verlander pitching.

Kurt Suzuki hits a solo home run. Score is 3-2, Nationals lead.

Victor Robles was walked.

Trea Turner was walked.

Adam Eaton got a hit. Eaton was out, Turner moved to second base, Robles moved to third base. 1 Out.

Anthony Rending hit a fly ball that was caught. 2 Outs.

PITCHING CHANGE: Ryan Pressly comes in for Justin Verlander.

Howie Kendrick hit a solo, allowing Robles to score. Nationals lead 4-2. Bases still loaded.

Asdrubal Cabrera hits a ball to center field allowing two more National players to score. Nationals now lead 6-2. Two runners still on base.

Howie Kendrick stole third base and Cabrera stole second base due to a wild pitch while Ryan Zimmerman was up to bat.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a double, allowing Kendrick and Cabrera to score. An Astros error at first base allowed Zimmerman to get to second base.

Nationals lead the Astros, 8-2.

Kurt Suzuki hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base, ending the top of the seventh inning.

Bottom of the 7th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE. Fernando Rodney takes over pitching for the Nationals.

Josh Reddick is walked.

George Springer hits a single, Reddick is tagged out at second base. 1 Out.

Jose Altuve hit a pop fly ball that's caught. 2 Outs.

Michael Brantley hits a ground ball and is tagged out at first base, ending the 7th inning.

Top of the 8th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Josh James takes over pitching for the Astros.

Victor Robles hits a single.

Trea Turner strikes out. 1 Out.

Adam Eaton hit a 2-run home run. Nationals now lead the Astros, 10-2.

Anthony Rendon strikes out. 2 Outs.

Juan Soto gets walked.

Howie Kendrick hit a single to left field. Soto moved to second base.

PITCHING CHANGE: Hector Rondon takes over pitching for the Astros.

Asdrubal Cabrera hits a single to center field. Soto scores a run. Nationals now lead the Astros, 11-2.

Ryan Zimmerman grounds out, ending the eighth inning.

Bottom of the 8th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Tanner Rainey takes over pitching for the Nationals.

Alex Bregman hits a fly ball to right field that is caught. 1 Out.

Yuli Gurriel hits a fly ball to deep right field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Yordan Alvarez strikes out, ending the 8th inning.

Top of the 9th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Chris Devenski takes over pitching for the Astros.

Kurt Suzuki hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first.

Michael Taylor hits a home run. Nationals now lead the Astros 12-2.

Trea Turner strikes out. 2 Outs.

Gerardo Parra flies out to center field, ending the top of the 9th inning.

Bottom of the 9th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Javy Guerra takes over pitching for the Nationals.

Carlos Correa hits a fly ball deep into center field that is caught. 1 Out.

Martin Maldonado hits a single home run. Score is now Nationals 12, Astros 3.

Josh Reddick hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base. 2 Outs.

George Springer hits a single to left field.

Jose Altuve hits a single to center field. Two players on base.

Jake Marisnick grounds out, ending the game. Nationals win 12-3.