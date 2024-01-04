Former Houston Texans WR Andre Johnson to host official watch party on Saturday

Former Houston Texans wide receiver and NFL Hall of Fame nominee Andre Johnson will be hosting an official watch party this weekend as the Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts.

The event will take place at Southside Sporting Club, located at 11110 W. Airport Boulevard, starting at 4 p.m.

Johnson, who was just named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the third straight year, will host the in-person watch party.

Reservations for Southside Sporting Club/Andre Johnson Official Watch Party Saturday can be made by clicking here.