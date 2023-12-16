Astros' Alvarez, Tucker named to All-MLB team, earning Second-Team honors

Congratulations to Houston Astros stars Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker for their selection to the All-MLB Team.

According to the MLB, the selections were made by fans voting on MLB.com and a decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game who each had a say in determining the first and second-team choices.

Alvarez, 26, earned his fourth career All-MLB selection. He earned Second-Team honors in 2019 and from 2021-22 as well. Alvarez batted .293 (120x410) with 77 runs scored, 24 doubles, 31 homers, 97 RBI, 69 walks, a .407 on-base percentage and a .990 OPS in 114 games last season. He finished tied for eighth in the AL in home runs and RBI, despite missing 39 games due to a mid-season IL stint. Among AL players with at least 450 plate appearances this season, he ranked third in on-base percentage and fourth in OPS. Alvarez, who was selected to his second consecutive All-Star Game this season, was also a finalist for the American League Silver Slugger Award at designated hitter.

Tucker, 26, was selected to his third consecutive and career All-MLB Team, also earning Second-Team honors from 2021-22. Tucker led the American League with a career-high 112 RBI and batted .284 (163x574) with 97 runs scored, 37 doubles, 29 RBI, 30 stolen bases, 80 walks and an .886 OPS in 157 games. He was one of three AL players with at least 29 home runs and 29 stolen bases. Tucker ranked first in OPS, first in walks, fourth in home runs and tied for fourth in doubles among AL outfielders. Along with being selected to his second career All-Star Game this year, Tucker won his first career AL Silver Slugger Award and was a finalist for the AL Gold Glove Award at right field.

Congratulations to both players and let's go Astros!!

