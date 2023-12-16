A man has been charged after a woman was shot to death and three children were found injured in a southeast Houston neighborhood early Friday morning, authorities say.

Police say Keith Marion Lee, 35, is charged with murder and three counts of injury to a child. According to police, the 33-year-old victim was either married to or was Lee’s common-law wife, and Lee is the father of their children.

Keith Marion Lee (prior booking photo) (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Officers responded to a report of an assault on Cosby Street around 1:20 a.m. Friday. Police say a 10-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy had gone to a neighbor’s home asking for help and to report a shooting. Authorities say both of the children showed signs of physical abuse.

Police say officers also saw a man, Lee, on the roof of a house and took him into custody.

Officers then went to the children’s house in the 5100 block of Enyart Street. Police say a 2-year-old boy was found suffering from serious injuries, and a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The children were taken to the hospital. Police say the two younger children suffered fractures to their faces and heads.

According to HPD, Lee was question and charged, and then he was taken to a hospital to be treated for a medical condition. He will be booked into the Harris County Jail once he is released from the hospital.