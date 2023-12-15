A mother was shot to death and three children were found with injuries in a southeast Houston neighborhood early Friday morning, authorities say.

According to police, the children, believed to be between the ages of 3 to 10 years old, appeared to have beaten or hit. One person is also in custody.

Police say officers first responded to a location on Cosby Street around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a man that was assaulting children in the street.

When officers arrived, police say they found two girls in the street that had apparent trauma, and they located the man up on a roof.

Police say one of the girls, believed to be 8 to 10 years old, told officers that their father had shot their mother and directed them to a home in the 5100 block of Enyart.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting on Enyart.

Officers went to the house and found the door open, police say.

Authorities say the officers entered the house and found a young boy, believed to be 3 to 4 years old, with blunt trauma.

The boy and the other two girls were taken to the hospital.

As officers searched the house, police say they found a woman dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Police say they do have a potential suspect in custody, and he is being questioned. Authorities say it is possible the tragic incident stemmed from a domestic situation, but the investigation is still ongoing at this time.