Houston Cougars advance in NCAA tournament in win against Texas A&M

Image 1 of 4 ▼ OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 21: Rashaun Agee #12 of the Texas A&M Aggies shoots the ball against Kalifa Sakho #14 of the Houston Cougars during the second half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Paycom Center on March 21, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Brief Texas A&M was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament after a loss to Houston. The Aggies fell behind early and couldn’t recover against the Cougars. Houston advances to face the winner of VCU vs. Illinois.



Texas A&M is out of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament after their defeat by Houston on Friday.

The Aggies couldn't keep up with the Cougars in the second-round game in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, losing with a final score of 57-88.

No. 10 A&M was down 28-46 to no. 2 Houston by the end of the first half, and never managed to bring it back during the second half.

The Cougars' dominance was apparent in statistics, with a 44% rate of field goals and an 80% rate of free throws.

Key players for Houston

Guard Emmanuel Sharp had 18 points and made 5 of 11 field goals.

Forward Chris Cenac Jr. had 17 points and made 7 of 8 free throws.

Guard Milos Uzan had 15 points and had four rebounds.

Key players for A&M

Guard Josh Holloway had 12 points and scored 4 of 6 field goals.

Guard Pop Isaacs had 8 points and made 5 of 6 free throws.

Forward Rashaun Agee scored 7 points and got three rebounds.

What it means

With the loss, A&M drops from the tournament, and the Cougars are set to face the winner of Saturday's match between VCU and Illinois in a third-round game Thursday.