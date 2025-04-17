Xavier Davis capital murder trial: Closings begin, state seeks death penalty

The Brief The punishment phase is ongoing for the capital murder trial against Xavier Davis. Davis pleaded guilty to the murder of Donyavia Lagway, 29, Gregory Carhee, 35, and their 6-year-old daughter, Harmony Carhee. The state is seeking the death penalty.



Closing statements begin in the punishment phase of the capital murder trial of Xavier Davis, the man who killed a Houston couple and their daughter in 2021.

Davis pleaded guilty to three counts of capital murder on March 24, which immediately moved the trial into the punishment phase for the jury to determine if he will be given the death penalty.

Xavier Davis trial in closing statements

The state's testimony went for 10 days, and they rested on April 4. Davis's defense began testimony on April 7 before resting on April 16.

Closing statements are underway as Davis awaits his verdict.

ORIGINAL STORY: Young girl, mother, father killed in SW Houston shooting; 10-year-old injured

What we know:

Davis's defense filed a motion to strike the death penalty as a punishment option.

Murder of three on Fondren Road

The backstory:

On June 30, 2021, Houston police were called to the 12100 block of Fondren Road.

Authorities found Donyavia Lagway, 29, Gregory Carhee, 35, and their 6-year-old daughter Harmony Carhee shot to death. Police also found another 10-year-old child sho at the scene. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The 10-year-old played dead until the shooter left, then she locked the door and FaceTimed her grandmother, according to family. That's when authorities were called to the scene.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Investigators learned a second suspect, Alexus Williams, had a previous relationship with Lagway. The two broke up shortly before the shooting.

Davis allegedly stole a Jeep Compass about an hour before the shooting on Fondren Road in an aggravated robbery near the 10000 block of Larkwood. Police report the same Jeep was seen leaving the Fondren shooting.

According to police, Williams is accused of planning the robbery.

Dig deeper: