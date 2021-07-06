Suspect in deadly shooting of Houston couple, daughter held with no bond

article

The man charged in the deadly shooting of a young girl and her parents will be held with no bond for now, a judge determined on Tuesday.

Xavier Davis, 28, is charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Davis’ bond was initially set at a combined total of more than $1 million, but a judge on Tuesday informed him he would be held on no bond.

All of the cases are being consolidated into one court. Once that happens another hearing will be held and a judge will make the ultimate bond determination.

Harmony Carhee, 6, Donyavia Lagway, 29 and Gregory Carhee, 35, died in the shooting late Wednesday night in the 12100 block of Fondren Road.

Another 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After further investigation, police identified Davis as a suspect in the case. He was taken into custody on Thursday on an unrelated family violence charge and was later charged in the Fondren shooting.