Houston PD look for suspect who killed a couple, 6-year-old daughter

Houston Police are looking for the man behind a shooting that killed a six-year-old girl and her parents and injured her 10-year-old daughter.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Officials identified the victims as Gregory Carhee, 35, Donyavia Lagway, 29, and 6-year-old Harmony Carhee.

The family was inside their southwest Houston apartment along with two other children -- a one-year-old boy who was not harmed and a 10-year-old girl. The family identified her as Lyric. She was shot in the arm and survived.

"She waited until he left and pretended that she was dead," said Ronette Terrell, the victims' family member. "And then when he left, she locked the door, grabbed her little brother, and called her grandmother."

RELATED: Young girl, mother, father killed in SW Houston shooting; 10-year-old injured

Terrell describes Lyric as a quiet, smart, and thoughtful girl.

The couple's other son was spending the night at a family member's home when the shooting happened.

Houston Police say the suspect is a Black man in his 20s. Anyone with information is urged to call Houston CrimeStoppers at 713-222-(TIPS).

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

