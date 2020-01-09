Women’s motorcycle community plans benefit for fallen Sgt. Kaila Sullivan

On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, the women’s motorcycle community is rallying to support one of their own who is a murdered police officer.

Friday will mark one month since Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was run over and killed in the line of duty.

“We miss her, but we have a mission,” said DeDe Shelton, the Harris County chapter president of the Sisters Eternal Women’s Motorcycle Club.

The club has a fundraiser is in the works to benefit the wife and son of Sgt. Kaila Sullivan. Sgt. Sullivan was national president of the motorcycle club, and now the club is stepping in to help her family.

“First of all we want to honor Kaila,” said Shelton. “She was our friend, our sister, our go-to gal. She was really the rock of our club.”

The benefit will be a day of festivities at Clear Lake Park Saturday, January 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We do have a motorcycle fun run,” said Shelton. “Tons of family-friendly activities. Three cook teams that have donated their time and their pits to cook the food.”

Advertisement

But a wrench was thrown into the plans Wednesday when the major food donor for the barbecue lunch backed out.

“We were like losing our minds, and within about six hours, a bunch of small businesses all donated to make it happen,” said Shelton.

One of those businesses was Stone Cold Meats in League City, which stepped in to donate the 60 briskets needed for the benefit.

“We heard about it through social media,” said Amy Stone, the business’ co-owner. “Our police officers and first responders don’t get enough credit, and we always like to help when we can.”

“We got the food again,” said Shelton. “It’s just amazing…the love.”

Stone Cold Meats is giving about $2,000 worth of meat in honor of the fallen hero.

“They put their life on the line for us every day to keep us safe,” said Stone.

Shelton said she’s making sure all proceeds go to the fallen officer’s wife Tracey and son Kaden. She’s also passing on a message from them, as they are still too sad to do an interview.

“Thank you for the outpouring of support and kindness,” said Shelton, reading the note from Tracey and Kaden. “Thanks to everyone who’s donating and volunteering for the benefit. Thanks to people in the community and all over the country who have reached out with expressions of sympathy and gifts of remembrance, and they do feel surrounded by the love and the kindness that everyone has shown them.”