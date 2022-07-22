Woman shot in chest, chin gets help at Houston convenience store

article

Houston police are investigating after a woman with gunshot wounds walked up to a convenience store and got help early Friday morning.

Police and HFD responded to a call in the 1100 block of Greens Road around 12:45 a.m.

Police say the woman who had been shot in the chest and the chin showed up at the convenience store on foot. Someone there called 911.

According to HPD, the woman reported that she had gotten a random ride from a man in an SUV, and then something happened. She reported that she tried to get out, and he shot her, police say.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police were working to determine where she had gotten into the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.