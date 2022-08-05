Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in north Harris County

The search is on for a driver behind a deadly hit-and-run overnight in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's Office units are investigating the crash that left a female pedestrian dead.

It happened around 2:25 a.m. Friday in the 10100 block of Veterans Memorial Dr.

HCSO says it was reported that an unidentified female was walking northbound in the inside lane of the road when an unknown vehicle hit her.

The female landed in the southbound lanes, and the vehicle did not stop and left the scene.

EMS personnel arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

A separate unrelated major crash occurred in the southbound lanes around the same time, shutting down traffic in the area in both directions.

The individuals involved in that crash suffered serious injuries but are in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation.