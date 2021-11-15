Woman in critical condition after stabbing at north Harris Co. apartment complex

article

A woman is in critical condition following a stabbing in north Harris County, authorities say.

The stabbing occurred Monday morning at an apartment complex in the 18000 block of Cypress Trace Road.

The woman, believed to be in her 70s, was transported to the hospital.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the woman was possibly stabbed by a family member.

The sheriff says one person was detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

