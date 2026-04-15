Body found in drainage canal in northeast Houston

The Brief An investigation is underway after a body was found in a small drainage canal on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. According to Houston police, the discovery was made near the intersection of Ribbonwood Street and Sterlingshire Street. Officials said it was unclear if the body was male or female as the body was too decomposed.



An investigation is underway after a body was found in a small drainage canal on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Ribbonwood Street: Body found in small drainage canal in northeast Houston

What we know:

According to Houston police, the discovery was made near the intersection of Ribbonwood Street and Sterlingshire Street.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Police stated a man was walking down in the area, he looked in the brush and saw what he thought was a body.

What we don't know:

Officials said it was unclear if the body was male or female as the body was too decomposed.

The identity of the victim is unknown.