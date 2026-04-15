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Body found in drainage canal in northeast Houston

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Published  April 15, 2026 5:11pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • An investigation is underway after a body was found in a small drainage canal on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
    • According to Houston police, the discovery was made near the intersection of Ribbonwood Street and Sterlingshire Street.
    • Officials said it was unclear if the body was male or female as the body was too decomposed.

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a small drainage canal on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Ribbonwood Street: Body found in small drainage canal in northeast Houston

What we know:

According to Houston police, the discovery was made near the intersection of Ribbonwood Street and Sterlingshire Street. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Police stated a man was walking down in the area, he looked in the brush and saw what he thought was a body. 

What we don't know:

Officials said it was unclear if the body was male or female as the body was too decomposed. 

The identity of the victim is unknown. 

The Source: Houston Police Department

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