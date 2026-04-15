Body found in drainage canal in northeast Houston
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a small drainage canal on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Ribbonwood Street: Body found in small drainage canal in northeast Houston
What we know:
According to Houston police, the discovery was made near the intersection of Ribbonwood Street and Sterlingshire Street.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)
Police stated a man was walking down in the area, he looked in the brush and saw what he thought was a body.
What we don't know:
Officials said it was unclear if the body was male or female as the body was too decomposed.
The identity of the victim is unknown.
The Source: Houston Police Department