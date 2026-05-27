34 suspected drunk drivers arrested in Harris County over Memorial Day

The Brief Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies arrested 34 suspected drunk drivers during a proactive impaired driver initiative over the Memorial Day weekend. Most of the suspects face standard DWI charges, several suspects face enhanced felony counts, including bribery, child endangerment, assaulting a peace officer, and carrying illegal weapons. Constable Mark Herman emphasized a strict zero-tolerance policy for driving under the influence within the precinct boundaries.



Over Memorial Day weekend, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office arrested and charged 34 suspected impaired drivers as part of their impaired driver initiative.

34 people arrested, charged for DWI-related offenses

What we know:

According to the Constable's Office, each suspect was initially pulled over for standard traffic violations before displaying multiple distinct signs of intoxication.

Deputies gave Standardized Field Sobriety Tests onsite to each suspect to confirm the impairments before booking them into the Harris County Jail.

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While many of the 34 arrests resulted in standard misdemeanor DWI charges, a handful of individuals are facing other allegations related to reckless driving and other offenses:

Alexis Tobias was charged with DWI, Evading Arrest, and Assault on a Peace Officer.

Brianna McHenry faces charges of DWI with a Child Under 15 and Failure to Stop and Give Information.

Noel Ramirez was hit with a trifecta of charges, including DWI, Bribery, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Angel Benavides was charged with DWI, Manufacture of a Criminal Instrument, and Unlawful Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

Timothy Gooding was hit with a felony DWI 3rd Offense charge, while Ralph Ray Conner Jr. and Eboni Sonea Curry were both charged with DWI 2nd Offense due to prior convictions.

Kyree Cummings was charged with Racing on a Highway.

Harris County officials report an arrest warrant has been filed for suspect Andrea Ollison on a charge of DWI.