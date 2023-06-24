A search is underway for a hit-and-run driver after a woman was found injured on Barker Cypress with an abandoned vehicle.

It happened around 4 a.m. when deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office were called to the 8900 block of Barker Cypress in northwest Harris Co. That's where an unidentified woman was found and taken to the hospital via LifeFlight.

Officers also found a vehicle with severe windshield damage left behind.

(Photo courtesy of Houston OnScene)

No additional information, as of this writing, has been shared, but an investigation remains underway.