Woman found dead inside apartment on Cypress Station in Harris County, investigation underway

The Brief Harris County authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Cypress Station Apartment on Tuesday afternoon. According to Harris County authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Cypress Station Drive and Hollow Tree Lane for a welfare check around 5:30 p.m. Officials said the victim suffered "some pretty severe trauma."



Harris County authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Cypress Station Apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

Cypress Station: Woman found dead inside apartment, authorities investigating

What we know:

According to Harris County authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Cypress Station Drive and Hollow Tree Lane for a welfare check around 5:30 p.m.

Photo from the scene

Officials said family members had called the apartment office and spoke to management after not being able to get ahold of their daughter for several days.

Deputies went to the location after management went inside the apartment and found a woman, in her early 20s, dead inside the apartment.

Officials said the victim suffered "some pretty severe trauma."

Authorities said there was no forced entry into the apartment.

Authorities said they are reviewing surveillance video from the apartment complex.

Family members are being interviewed by authorities for any additional information.

Preliminary investigation revealed the woman is believed to have been dead for "not more than a couple of days."

Officials said there are no suspects at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Officials did not state what type of trauma the woman had as an autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation.