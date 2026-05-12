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Woman found dead inside apartment on Cypress Station in Harris County, investigation underway

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Updated  May 12, 2026 9:29pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
Woman found dead in apartment complex

Woman found dead in apartment complex

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive. FOX 26's Karys Belger has the latest. 

The Brief

    • Harris County authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Cypress Station Apartment on Tuesday afternoon.
    • According to Harris County authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Cypress Station Drive and Hollow Tree Lane for a welfare check around 5:30 p.m.
    • Officials said the victim suffered "some pretty severe trauma."

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Cypress Station Apartment on Tuesday afternoon. 

Cypress Station: Woman found dead inside apartment, authorities investigating

What we know:

According to Harris County authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Cypress Station Drive and Hollow Tree Lane for a welfare check around 5:30 p.m.

Photo from the scene

Officials said family members had called the apartment office and spoke to management after not being able to get ahold of their daughter for several days. 

Deputies went to the location after management went inside the apartment and found a woman, in her early 20s, dead inside the apartment. 

Officials said the victim suffered "some pretty severe trauma." 

Authorities said there was no forced entry into the apartment. 

Authorities said they are reviewing surveillance video from the apartment complex. 

Family members are being interviewed by authorities for any additional information. 

Preliminary investigation revealed the woman is believed to have been dead for "not more than a couple of days." 

Officials said there are no suspects at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not state what type of trauma the woman had as an autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation. 

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office

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