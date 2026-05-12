Highway 288 crash: Northbound lanes closed at County Road 101 due to crash

The Brief All northbound lanes of Highway 288 are closed following a crash, officials said. According to Manvel police, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 288, near the County Road 101. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area while authorities are on the scene.



All northbound lanes of Highway 288 are closed following a crash, officials said.

What we know:

According to Manvel police, the crash occurred near the County Road 101 intersection with Highway 288.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area while authorities are on the scene.

Authorities said to expect significant delays while emergency crews work the scene.

What we don't know:

No word yet on any injuries or how many vehicles may be involved.