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Harris County authorities investigating after man was found dead inside vehicle in Katy

By
Updated  May 12, 2026 7:54pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday, officials said.
    • According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded for a call for service near the intersection of Everington, near Kinssland Boulevard.
    • Authorities are on the scene investigating.

KATY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday, officials said. 

Man found dead inside vehicle in Katy, authorities investigating

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded for a call for service near the intersection of Everington, near Kingsland Boulevard. 

Officials said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man, possibly in his mid 20s, dead inside of a vehicle. 

Authorities are on the scene investigating. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the victim. 

No word yet if there are any suspect descriptions. 

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office

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