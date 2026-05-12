Harris County authorities investigating after man was found dead inside vehicle in Katy

The Brief An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday, officials said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded for a call for service near the intersection of Everington, near Kinssland Boulevard. Authorities are on the scene investigating.



An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday, officials said.

Man found dead inside vehicle in Katy, authorities investigating

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded for a call for service near the intersection of Everington, near Kingsland Boulevard.

Officials said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man, possibly in his mid 20s, dead inside of a vehicle.

Authorities are on the scene investigating.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the victim.

No word yet if there are any suspect descriptions.