Harris County authorities investigating after man was found dead inside vehicle in Katy
KATY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday, officials said.
Man found dead inside vehicle in Katy, authorities investigating
What we know:
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded for a call for service near the intersection of Everington, near Kingsland Boulevard.
Officials said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man, possibly in his mid 20s, dead inside of a vehicle.
Authorities are on the scene investigating.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide any information on the victim.
No word yet if there are any suspect descriptions.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office