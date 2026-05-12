Houston Methodist employee stabbed in Med Center garage; workers raise ongoing safety concerns

The Brief Houston police released a clearer image of the suspect accused of stabbing a Houston Methodist employee inside a Texas Medical Center parking garage Monday morning. Employees working in the Med Center say safety inside parking garages has been a concern for years despite the high cost of parking. Houston City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz says stronger collaboration between TMC Police, Houston police, and medical institutions is needed to improve security.



Houston police are continuing their search for the man accused of stabbing a Houston Methodist employee inside a Texas Medical Center parking garage Monday morning.

Houston crime: Authorities continue search for suspect accused of stabbing Houston Methodist employee

What we know:

Investigators say the attack happened just before 7 a.m. inside Garage 1 on Fannin Street between Houston Methodist and Texas Children’s Hospital. According to police, the employee was sitting inside her car on the fifth floor when the suspect attacked her.

The woman was stabbed, transported to the hospital, later released, and is now recovering.

Authorities recently released a clearer image of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help identifying him. Police have not said what led up to the stabbing.

Houston police are searching for a man in connection to a stabbing on Fannin on Monday.

The violent attack has renewed concerns about safety inside Med Center parking garages.

What they're saying:

FOX 26 spoke with longtime healthcare worker Shannon Glenn, who says employees have raised concerns about garage safety for years. Glenn says workers pay significant amounts for parking but still do not feel safe walking to and from their vehicles.

He says there have been times when he personally helped coworkers safely reach their cars because they feared for their safety.

Some employees also told FOX 26 that members of the homeless population in and around certain garages have contributed to safety concerns, though they stressed the issue does not involve everyone experiencing homelessness.

Houston City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz says the incident is alarming and admits she recently parked in the same area while visiting the Medical Center.

The council member says improving safety will require stronger coordination between Texas Medical Center Police, Houston Police, and surrounding institutions. She also acknowledged that some parking garages are easily accessible to the public and believes additional security measures are necessary.

Evans-Shabazz encouraged employees and visitors to remain vigilant, walk in pairs when possible, and request escorts from TMC Police if they feel unsafe.

FOX 26 reached out to Texas Medical Center Police for crime statistics in the area, but had not received a response at the time of reporting.