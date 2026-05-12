Houston-area gymgoers walking extra miles to help feed kids in need

The Brief Planet Fitness gave members a big reason to spend more time on the treadmill, other than improving their health. It's a generous donation to Kid's Meals Inc. Kids Meals is the nation's only home delivery service for preschool-aged children that are living food insecure. Right now, more than 12,000 preschool children are fed each weekday and those meals are being brought directly to their doorstep.



Planet Fitness gave members a big reason to spend more time on the treadmill, other than improving their health. It's a generous donation to Kid's Meals Inc.

Gymgoers walking extra miles to help feed kids in need

What they're saying:

"For every mile completed, Planet Fitness is donating $1 per mile. So that really adds up when you have hundreds or thousands of people coming, hopping on a treadmill, making a donation. So we just really want to make sure that we are serving as many youth as possible," said Abby Salenga, Planet Fitness Manager for Marketing and Communications.

Kids Meals is the nation's only home delivery service for preschool-aged children that are living food insecure. Right now, more than 12,000 preschool children are fed each weekday and those meals are being brought directly to their doorstep.

"With the cost of everything, are you getting more folks that need assistance that need help feeding their kids?" FOX 26 asked.

"Yes, we receive daily applications, and we know by the end of this year, we'll be at least 14,000 children that are preschool age. So we're constantly receiving more applications and I know that all of us are feeling the weight of food prices and gas prices, so we really anticipate the need for our services. It's just gonna grow even more," said Kids Meals CEO Beth Harp.

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