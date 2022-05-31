Woman fatally shot man who forced his way into her apartment: Houston police

A woman fatally shot a man who broke the doorframe as he forced his way into her apartment, Houston police say.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Monday in the 15600 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Officers responded to the upstairs apartment and found a man with a gunshot wound. The Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police say it appears the man was forcing entry into the apartment, and a female resident shot him at least one time.

"He forced entry through the front door. I do not have the information whether he kicked it or hit it with his body or how he opened it, but he did break the doorframe and got the door completely open and entered the location before the female defended herself," said HPD Lt. Horelica.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting at an apartment along the Gulf Freeway.

Investigators say that the man and woman knew each other, but they do not know the relationship between the two at this time. Their identities have not been released.

Police say other people, including children, were in the apartment at the time of the incident.