Woman, 83, found dead after northwest Harris County home caught fire
HOUSTON - An 83-year-old woman tragically died overnight Friday after authorities say her home in northwest Harris County caught fire.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 10800 block of Donna in Jersey Village around 2 a.m. Responders said they did not hear any smoke alarms or warnings go off, but were able to quickly put out the flames.
Shortly afterward, investigators said they found a woman, 83, dead inside the home.
It's unclear what caused the fire at this time, but an investigation remains underway by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office (HCFMO).