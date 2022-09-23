Woman, 83, found dead after northwest Harris County home caught fire

article

An 83-year-old woman tragically died overnight Friday after authorities say her home in northwest Harris County caught fire.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 10800 block of Donna in Jersey Village around 2 a.m. Responders said they did not hear any smoke alarms or warnings go off, but were able to quickly put out the flames.

Shortly afterward, investigators said they found a woman, 83, dead inside the home.

It's unclear what caused the fire at this time, but an investigation remains underway by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office (HCFMO).