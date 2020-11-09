Witnesses react to death of sergeant as manhunt underway for suspects

North Houston communities and businesses are shaken up after an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon left 25-year Houston Police veteran Sgt. Sean Rios dead.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, says he believes there is only one shooter, but multiple suspects involved.

“Somebody’s out there with a gun. A mean person. Anyway I really hope they catch them, and I hope they catch them as soon as possible,” said Rick Sanchez from Supreme Furniture.

Rick Sanchez, who works across the street from where the shooting happened says he saw some of the initial response after the shooting took place.

Chief Acevedo believes the shooter was in a four-door Mercedes Benz that was later ditched nearby.

But they’re still on the lookout for another car involved.

“We are looking for one shooter. Male, Hispanic, mid-to-late 30s ... heavily tattooed,” said Chief Acevedo. “We have a black pick up truck- we don’t have any other information other than that.. as soon as we do, we’ll put it out.”

Detectives have been sweeping nearby business for possible eye witness statements and surveillance video.

“I feel for the HPD officer and his family god bless him,” Sanchez said. “It’s scary, I tell my kids don’t go out stay home.”

Chief Acevedo has vowed to catch the suspects involved in the death of Sgt. Sean Rios.

“We are going to catch you. We are coming after you. We are going to capture you so do yourself a favor and turn yourself in,” said Acevedo.

HPD is asking if you do know any information about the shooting involving Sgt. Rios to give them a call or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS