Nick Cannon's Wild ‘N Out comedy show is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with "The Final Lap" tour, making a stop at the Toyota Center in Houston on Oct. 5.

See the well-known star-studded cast on a tour meant for all ages, giving you an in-person look at the show's popular improv comedy as Nick Cannon and his team mark a milestone in comedy television.

Cannon has described this tour as "a labor of love," celebrating the legacy he has built for himself and his fans. "We've created a platform for so many talented individuals, and it's been incredible to watch them flourish. This final lap is our way of celebrating the legacy of the show and thanking the fans who have supported us along the way."

Famous for its audience engagement, the show will feature improv games and freestyle battles, alongside performances by popular artists.

Rip Micheals, a Wild 'N Out cast member and tour creator added, "Expect to see your favorite Wild 'N Out family members back on stage, with past greats going head-to-head with the new legends of comedy. We're pulling out all the stops to make this the most unforgettable tour yet."

Known for its celebrity lineup and special guests like Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, and Katt Williams, those attending can expect an exciting show! Wild 'N Out's cultural influence has received recognition such as the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special).

Fans and attendees can get more information on tickets and other tour shows here.