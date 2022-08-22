Wife believes 42-year-old husband was severely beaten outside Washington Ave bar in random, unprovoked attack

A 42-year-old man who was severely beaten on Washington Avenue is hoping the public can help the authorities identify whoever is responsible.

His wife, Lindsay, has asked FOX 26 only to use her first name for safety reasons.

Houston police say the attack happened on the 5300 block of Washington Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

Lindsay said her husband rarely goes out to the bars in Houston, but was showing around a friend visiting from overseas. The two were leaving a bar to head home when Lindsay says four white men in their 20s attacked her husband from behind and knocked him over.

"They walked outside. They’re waiting for this Uber, looking at their phones, and out of nowhere, my husband gets hit from back here. He then gets hit in the face. You can see his teeth through a hole in his chin. It’s scary. We’ve had to talk to our daughter about it, and you know, she’s young and all she knows is daddy’s beat up. So trying to explain that to a child, that’s the harder part is why? There’s no reason, there’s no rhyme or reason," Lindsay said.

After the attack, Lindsay said her husband underwent a CT scan and received dozens of stitches on his head and chin.

"I realized they only attacked his head. They only went after his skull. I mean you’re looking for optimal damage," Lindsay said.

The motive for the attack remains unclear. Lindsay says her husband and their friend didn’t recognize any of the four guys from earlier in the night. The perpetrators also did not try to steal any of his belongings.

Lindsay said the brutal, unprovoked attack continued until a private driver, who’d been waiting to pick someone up, intervened and saved her husband’s life.

"By the witness account from the driver, they never interacted. Those guys weren’t even in the bar that they came out of. They were just walking down the street and my husband, and our friend just were in the wrong place at the wrong time," Lindsay said.

She's now begging the public to help.

"The men jumped into an orange vehicle, either a SUV or truck; some sort of larger vehicle and took off. But that’s all we know. We just need surveillance. We just need something that shows what happened, where they came from. There’s gotta be something that shows the attack, maybe it shows faces, maybe it shows the license plate of the car they got into," Lindsay continued.

In July, a Houston city ordinance went into effect requiring bars and nightclubs to install surveillance cameras outside their businesses to help police solve crimes.

FOX 26 reached out to one of the bars on Washington Avenue for surveillance video, but was told by the bar's attorney that their cameras did not capture any of the attack.

Anyone with video or information about the case is urged to contact HPD’s Major Assaults Department at (713) 308-8800.