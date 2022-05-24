Why did judge grant PR bond to repeat violent offender charged with assaulting pregnant woman?

Out of all Harris County Criminal District Court Judges, 351st Judge Natalia Cornelio has the most defendants not in custody meaning she grants the most bonds.

"There were no other courts that actually came even remotely close," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

36-year-old Roy Don Thompson, Jr. is a defendant in the 351st. His criminal history dates to 2003.

"You've got assaults, terroristic threats. You've got robbery, you've got a lot of stuff going on here," Kahan said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE BREAKING BOND

During Thompson's probable cause hearing on January 3 of this year, the Magistrate notes, "Defendant charged with violent felony offense. A high bond is necessary to ensure safety of complaining witness and community."

But about a month later 351st Criminal District Court Judge Natalia Cornelio grants Thompson a PR or get out of jail free card.

"I actually thought we stopped any defendant charged with a violent crime and what I'm looking at assault of a pregnant person is a violent offense," said Kahan. "It clearly states right here you cannot get a PR bond."

Senate Bill 6 went into effect Sept. 1 of last year.

According to court documents, Judge Cornelio granted Thompson the PR bond on Feb. 9 of this year.

RELATED: Harris County Criminal Court Judge discusses defendants with multiple felony bonds

Thompson is now a wanted fugitive.

"I thought Senate Bill 6 was supposed to take care of that issue, so it just goes to show you these judges are not held accountable they have full immunity they are going to do what they want to do be damned the public," said Doug Griffith President of the Houston Police Officers Union. "That's a problem they are putting lives in jeopardy."

We would of course love an explanation from Judge Cornelio.

Advertisement

Reach out to us for an interview.