Harris County Constable deputy's family speaks out after he was gunned down on Sunday

A Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable’s parents are speaking out to honor their son and in hopes of catching his killer. Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin was shot and killed while off duty in northeast Harris County near West Lake Houston Parkway.

Deputy Ursin was in his personal vehicle and just minutes from home when he was killed.

"He went to get dinner for his wife, Whitney," cries Deputy Ursin’s mom Yvonne Ursin. The couple has 7-year-old daughter.

When the deputy didn’t return with dinner, loved ones became concerned.

"That’s when we started getting worried and started looking for him," explains the deputy’s dad, Royal Ursin Jr.

The parents then came upon a horrible scene, Deputy Ursin’s car crashed into a tree.

According to witnesses, a dark-colored 4-door newer model sedan with tinted windows was driving eastbound next to Deputy Ursin on Madera Run Parkway, and someone inside opened fire on the deputy around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening, in front of the middle school. His vehicle continued and crashed in the median across from the elementary.

"We just had his 37th birthday Friday. He was the love of my life," Ursin’s mom says through tears.

"He enjoyed himself. We played. We laughed," adds the deputy’s sister, Yani Ross. Loved ones had no idea it would be the deputy's last birthday.

"To the person that did this, you’ve taken more than a friend, more than a brother. You’ve taken a part of everyone’s heart. He would be upset to see me sad and crying. If he was here, and he saw me sitting here crying, he would definitely tell me some encouraging words to make me smile. That’s just the way he was," Ross explains.

"Everyone’s been asking what do I need. What we need, we can’t get it. I would love to have my child back," cries Deputy Ursin’s mom.

"I thank the good Lord for the time that he has given him to me. He was a good son, connected to the community. He was a very good deputy. All the officers I've spoken to, they all speak highly of him. This has really got a big tear in my heart," cries the deputy’s dad.

Investigators are combing the neighborhood for surveillance video of the gunman’s car. According to witnesses, after shooting the deputy, the vehicle quickly turned onto Olympic National Drive, where a number of residents have home cameras, as detectives try to figure out who killed the deputy and why.

"We don’t know if it was road rage. We don’t know if it has something to do with him being law enforcement," says Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

"Whoever did this, you will see the day that you have to answer, and I hope that day is very soon," says the deputy’s sister.

"The good Lord will take care of it. I’m sure of that," adds the deputy’s dad.

If you have any information or surveillance video that could help detectives catch Deputy Ursin’s killer, Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators want to hear from you. You can reach the HCSO at (713) 221-6000.