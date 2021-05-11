When and where can children ages 12 to 15 get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?

Now that the FDA has authorized the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds, where do parents take them to get the vaccine and when?

FOX 26 reached out to the largest vaccine providers in greater Houston to find out.

RELATED: FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15

They are all waiting on the next step which is for the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to formally make its recommendation. The committee meets on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to move forward.

Houston Methodist

"We are ready to begin scheduling the 12-to-15-year-olds as early as Thursday morning," said Tesha Montgomery, Vice President of Operations & Patient Access, Houston Methodist.

Montgomery adds with the anticipation of the CDC's recommendation, Houston Methodist will extend hours at their seven hospital locations in greater Houston. They will open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then, resume their regular hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, but people can also schedule an appointment online by going to their website.

Montgomery says if a parent or guardian cannot make it to the vaccine site with their child, teens will need to bring a signed consent form that will be on their website.

The hospital system is working with school districts and youth organizations to help teens and their families access the vaccines.

Memorial Hermann

Dr. Annamaria Macaluso Davidson, Associate Vice President of Medical Operations with Memorial Hermann Medical Group, says parents can already put in a request for an appointment on their website.

"If they are in that 12-to-15 age group, they'll be kind of on a hold so you'll get a confirmation email but there will be a second email that's sent out once appointments are made available," Dr. Davidson explained.

At Memorial Hermann, teens will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The hospital system is partnering with school districts and community organizations to increase access to the vaccine.

Harris County Public Health

A spokesperson for Harris County Public Health says the department is waiting on the CDC's recommendation before announcing any plans.

During commissioners court on Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the county plans to provide the Pfizer vaccine at the NRG site for ages 12 and up once the CDC gives its final approval.

Harris Health System

A spokesperson for Harris Health System says they expect to begin offering the vaccine to teens 12 and older by next week.

Houston Health Department

Advertisement

The city currently offers the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Both are authorized for ages 18 and older.