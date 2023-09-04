FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, Sept. 4 to 10.

Ken Paxton impeachment trial

The impeachment trial for suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton begins Tuesday in the Texas Senate. If convicted, he would be removed from office permanently. The public can attend the trial based on a ticketing system.

EZ TAG changes on HCTRA roads

Changes are coming for EZ TAG users on Harris County Toll Road Authority roads including a 10% discount for non-commercial vehicles like minivans and SUVs. EZ TAGS will also now be free to get for the first eight tags per account. The minimum replenishment amount is now $10.

HISD community meetings

Houston ISD will host a series of community engagement meetings starting this week. The community will have the opportunity to meet school board members and seek input and gain feedback on the board's goals and constraints.

