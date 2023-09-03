Changes are coming for EZ Tag drivers in Harris County starting Monday.

Earlier this year, commissioners court approved several policy changes for EZ Tag customers on Harris County Toll Road Authority roads that would take effect no later than Labor Day.

One change means a 10% discount on transactions for non-commercial, two-axle vehicles – like minivans and SUVs—that have an EZ Tag on HCTRA roads.

Another change will now make EZ Tags free for up to eight tags per account, and $2 for each tag after that. They used to cost up to $15 each.

Also, the minimum replenish amount has been lowered to $10 for every two vehicles, instead of $20. These accounts will replenish when the balance reaches $5.

