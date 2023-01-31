Harris County Commissioners approve new toll-road discount for drivers

There's some good news for Harris County drivers who use toll-roads in the Houston area.

According to a release, Harris County Commissioners approved a new discount for non-commercial EZ TAG customers who use the Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA) system.

Houston Toll Road

The policy changes include the following:

- By Labor Day, 2023, non-commerical two-axle vehicles with an EZ TAG will receive a ten percent discount on all transactions on HCTRA roads. This means everyday drivers of passenger vehicles, minivans, SUVs, and motorcycles will pay less to use HCTRA’s roads.

- HCTRA is making it easier for customers to obtain and maintain an EZ TAG. The tolling policy permanently makes EZ TAGs free – up to eight for each account – when EZ TAGs used to cost up to $15 each.

- HCTRA is moving to a monthly invoicing process, with lower administrative fees. This will make it easier for customers who might miss a payment to meet their obligations, without being exposed to heavy fines and fees.

- Once implemented, HCTRA will also be accepting cash at EZ TAG Stores, and will allow customers to use retail locations, replenish online accounts, and pay invoice balances.

Officials said the policy changes will take effect no later than Labor Day 2023.