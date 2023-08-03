Houston ISD announces community engagement meetings to share vision for upcoming school year
HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District has announced dates and locations for a series of events to meet with community members and engage in dialogue about their vision for the upcoming school year.
The events will take place at various sites throughout the district, and community members are encouraged to attend the event closest to them, but they may attend any event they choose.
During each meeting, community members will have the opportunity to meet school board members in-person and seek input and gain feedback on the board's goals and constraints.
A total of nine in-person meetings will be held, and one virtual meeting will be held in the month of September.
Below are the dates and locations for the meetings:
Tuesday, September 5
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Farias Early Childhood Center, 515 Rittenhouse St., 77076
Wednesday, September 6
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Deady Middle School, 2500 Broadway St., 77012
Monday, September 11
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Energy High School, 3501 Southmore Blvd., 77004
Tuesday, September 12
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Rodriguez Elementary School, 5858 Chimney Rock Rd., 77081
Wednesday, September 13
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Virtual
Friday, September 15
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
T.H. Rogers, 5840 San Felipe St., 77057
Saturday, September 16
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Highland Heights Elementary School, 865 Paul Quinn St., 77091
Monday, September 18
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Westside High School, 14201 Briar Forest Dr., 77077
Tuesday, September 19
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Dr., 77045
Wednesday, September 20
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Navarro Middle School, 5100 Polk St., 77023