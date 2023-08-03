Houston ISD announces community engagement meetings to share vision for upcoming school year

The Houston Independent School District has announced dates and locations for a series of events to meet with community members and engage in dialogue about their vision for the upcoming school year.

The events will take place at various sites throughout the district, and community members are encouraged to attend the event closest to them, but they may attend any event they choose.

During each meeting, community members will have the opportunity to meet school board members in-person and seek input and gain feedback on the board's goals and constraints.

A total of nine in-person meetings will be held, and one virtual meeting will be held in the month of September.

Below are the dates and locations for the meetings:

Tuesday, September 5

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Farias Early Childhood Center, 515 Rittenhouse St., 77076

Wednesday, September 6

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Deady Middle School, 2500 Broadway St., 77012

Monday, September 11

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Energy High School, 3501 Southmore Blvd., 77004

Tuesday, September 12

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Rodriguez Elementary School, 5858 Chimney Rock Rd., 77081

Wednesday, September 13

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Virtual

Friday, September 15

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

T.H. Rogers, 5840 San Felipe St., 77057

Saturday, September 16

10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Highland Heights Elementary School, 865 Paul Quinn St., 77091

Monday, September 18

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Westside High School, 14201 Briar Forest Dr., 77077

Tuesday, September 19

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Dr., 77045

Wednesday, September 20

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Navarro Middle School, 5100 Polk St., 77023