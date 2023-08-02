Houston ISD: New bus drivers sought for upcoming school year, sign on bonuses being offered

The Houston Independent School District Transportation Department is recruiting new bus drivers for the district and will be offering some big sign-on bonuses.

According to a release, the transportation department will offer a $3,000 sign-on bonus to the first 50 CDL drivers that are hired for the 2023-2024 school year.

SUGGESTED: Houston woman arrested for allegedly leaving dead baby at gas station

Officials said that along with the 50 CDL driver positions, the district is also looking to hire 80 non-CDL bus drivers and will offer a $1,500 sign-on bonus to successfully hired candidates.

In addition to hiring incentives, officials stated that drivers with perfect attendance will receive an extra $500 for each month they don't miss a day of work.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Drivers hired by the district will receive CDL training classes, starting pay at $18 an hour, guaranteed minimum of six hours per day, health/dental/vision/and other benefit options, teachers retirement system participation, and 403 (b) retirement plan options.

If you're interested in applying for any open position, click here.

Anyone interested in receiving more information about the HISD Transportation Department can contact Human Resources at (713) 613-3068.