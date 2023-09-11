FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, Sept. 11 to 17.

9/11 memorial events

Ceremonies will be held across the country on Monday, September 11, to mark 22 years since the worst terror attack on American soil. Thousands were killed that day. President Joe Biden will observe the somber day in Alaska at a memorial ceremony with military members and their families.

UAW contract talks

Contract talks between the United Auto Workers union and three major automakers are coming down to the wire this week. The union and the automakers have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to reach an agreement. The union president says union employees plan to strike against any automakers that haven't reached a deal by then.

Ken Paxton trial continues

The impeachment trial for suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton continues this week in the Texas Senate. If convicted, he would be removed from office permanently. You can watch the trial on our website.

