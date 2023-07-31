FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, July 31 to Aug. 6.

AJ Armstrong trial begins

The third capital murder trial for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. is set to begin Monday after being delayed twice last month. Armstrong is accused of killing his parents in their Bellaire home when he was 16 years old. The juries were unable to come to a unanimous verdict during the first two trials.

Ken Paxton court hearing

A court hearing is scheduled Thursday in Harris County for impeached and suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The hearing is related to Paxton's securities fraud case which he was indicted for in Collin County in 2015. In June, Texas’ highest criminal court announced the case would move forward in Houston.

Houston Restaurant Weeks begins

It's time to dine out and do good. Houston Restaurant Weeks begins Tuesday and runs through Sept. 4. Hundreds of restaurants across the area are offering specially-priced menus, and a donation is made to the Houston Food Bank for each meal sold.

