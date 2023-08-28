FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.

Learn more about the stories below.

Houston ISD heads back to school

Houston ISD, the largest school district in Texas, heads back to class on Monday. It’s the first day of school for students since a takeover of the district by the Texas Education Agency brought some big changes.

Houston under water conservation measures

The City of Houston is implementing mandatory water conservation for residents because of the drought. Outdoor water use will be restricted between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on certain days depending on street address.

- Sundays and Thursdays for single-family residential customers with even-numbered street addresses

- Saturdays and Wednesdays for single-family residential customers with odd-numbered street addresses

- Tuesdays and Fridays for all other customers

New Texas laws go into effect Sept. 1

More than 700 laws go into effect on Friday, addressing everything from school safety to hairstyle discrimination to animal cruelty and pet ownership.

