FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, Aug. 14 to Aug. 20.

Fulton County grand jury expected to hear Trump case

It appears that a Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury will hear the case against former President Donald Trump and others this week. Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan shared on social media that he has been requested to testify and says he looks forward to answering their questions about the 2020 election.

ERCOT Weather Watch through Friday

An ERCOT Weather Watch is in effect through Friday due to the continuing high temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal. Texans are encouraged to monitor conditions and follow updates.

Women's World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup wraps up this week, but there’s still plenty of exciting soccer action left. The semi-finals are Tuesday and Wednesday, the match for third place is Saturday, and the final is Sunday.

