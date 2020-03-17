Whataburger moving to drive-thru only amid coronavirus COVID-19 concerns

article

All Whataburger locations are now moving to drive-thru only, as part of the company's efforts to help stop the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

By 3 p.m. Tuesday, Whataburger will temporarily close its dining rooms.

RELATED: Harris Co. shuts down bars, dine-in restaurant service

"We are proud to continue to staff our drive-thru – offering a full menu for guests at all of our restaurants 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," Whataburger said in a press release.

Starting on Thursday, guests will also be able to order ahead online or on the app for curbside delivery between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. guests will be able to pick up online orders through the drive-thru.

MORE: Restaurant owners worried about surviving COVID-19 restrictions

Advertisement

"At Whataburger, it’s especially important to us to keep our Family Members working safely, so they can support themselves and their families."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE