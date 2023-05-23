At the State Capitol, the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas has been a source of great anger and even greater frustration.

While Texas public schools are getting additional dollars to "harden" their campuses, very little has been done this session to keep firearms away from those intent on committing another massacre.

Two measures that polls consistently show a super majority of Texans support are "Red Flag" laws to keep guns away from the mentally unstable and increase the legal age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21.

State Representative Ann Johnson and State Senator John Whitmire are both Democrats from Houston, who are convinced it's not a matter of if, but when, another mass shooting occurs in Lone Star State.

"You should not be able to on your 18th birthday walk into a store when everybody else around you knows you shouldn't have a weapon and be able to buy an arsenal of war to go in and slaughter 21 people in an elementary school," State Rep. Johnson said. "We should have addressed that issue."

"It's too late once the mass murderer gets to the schools," State Senator Whitmire added. "You've got to have a red flag law or something that will notify authorities that someone is disturbed and threatening the students at the school."