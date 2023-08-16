A large fire erupted in El Campo, consuming an old grain warehouse, and it rapidly spread to the surrounding area.

El Campo PD reported that the blaze broke out at the corner of West Railroad Street and Tegner Street.

Emergency response teams from multiple agencies were called to battle the fire.

The El Campo Police have confirmed that the fire has been contained to some extent, thanks to the efforts of the dedicated firefighters on the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The scene of warehouse fire in El Campo,TX

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and investigations will be conducted to determine the origin and circumstances of this incident.

We will continue to provide updates on the progress of the firefighting efforts and any further developments as they unfold.

