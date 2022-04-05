Wharton Co. authorities search for owner of bull seen roaming for over a month

article

The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a bull that has possibly been on the loose for a month and a half.

The sheriff’s office says the white bull has been seen in the 700 block of County Road 216.

The bull has reportedly been roaming between a wooded pasture and hay meadow in the area.

The bull has no brands or markings. The sheriff’s office did share pictures of the bull on social media.

Anyone with information about the person the bull belongs to is asked to contact Deputy Jeff Fiala at (979)532-1550.