Authorities say a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler in Jersey Village Tuesday morning has caused some road closures.

Details are scarce, so it's unclear what led up to the crash but the Harris County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the 7000 block of Satsuma.

A small vehicle and an 18-wheeler were involved in the crash and at least one person tragically died. Satsuma and the westbound lanes of FM 529 have been shut down as a result, while crews work to investigate the scene and clean up the wreckage.

No additional information has been shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.