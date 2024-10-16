The Brief A teenager driving a silver Honda Accord crossed over a divider and crashed head-on with an elderly man driving a red Honda Juke, killing him. Harris County officials say the teen was in stable condition at the hospital. Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating if intoxication played a part, but based on evidence, believe speed contributed to the crash.



A deadly wrong-way crash early Wednesday morning left one person dead and another injured in west Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's Office units responded to reports of a serious crash in the 13300 block of West Little York Road around 2:57 a.m.

According to preliminary information, a silver Honda Accord, driven by a teenage male, was going westbound on West Little York and before crossing over the center divider into the eastbound lanes. The vehicle collided head-on with a red Honda Juke, driven by an elderly man.

SUGGESTED: Search underway for suspect who fired shots at DPS Troopers

Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene. The teen in the silver Honda Accord was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Investigators from the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Unit are examining if intoxication played a role in the crash, but evidence collected at the scene at this time says excessive speed may have been a contributing factor, officials report.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

West Little York Road between Concord Bridge Drive and North Eldridge Parkway is currently closed in both directions as authorities conduct their investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and more details are expected to be released as they become available.