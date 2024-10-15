Houston crime: Search underway for suspect who fired shots at DPS Troopers

An active search is underway for a suspect who authorities said fired shots at DPS Troopers on Tuesday night in Houston.

Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred in the 7200 block of Lake Wood.

Officials said a suspect fired shots at DPS Troopers and fled the scene.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police/X)

Authorities, along with K9 and DPS helicopters, are searching for the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.